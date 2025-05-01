Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
4. Atoms and Elements
Atomic Mass (Simplified)
Problem 37
Textbook Question
Argon has three naturally occurring isotopes, with mass numbers 36, 38, and 40.d. Why is the atomic mass of argon listed on the periodic table not a whole number?
Verified step by step guidance
1
insert step 1> Understand that the atomic mass of an element is a weighted average of the masses of its naturally occurring isotopes.
insert step 2> Recognize that isotopes are atoms of the same element with different numbers of neutrons, resulting in different mass numbers.
insert step 3> Note that the atomic mass is calculated by multiplying the mass of each isotope by its relative abundance (the fraction of that isotope in a natural sample of the element) and then summing these values.
insert step 4> Realize that because the isotopes have different masses and different abundances, the weighted average (atomic mass) is typically not a whole number.
insert step 5> Conclude that the atomic mass reflects the average mass of all the isotopes, taking into account their relative abundances, which results in a non-integer value.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Isotopes
Isotopes are variants of a chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons, resulting in different mass numbers. For argon, the isotopes with mass numbers 36, 38, and 40 represent the different forms of argon found in nature. Understanding isotopes is crucial for grasping why elements can have non-integer atomic masses.
Isotopes
Atomic Mass
Atomic mass is the weighted average mass of an element's isotopes, measured in atomic mass units (amu). It reflects the relative abundance of each isotope in nature. Since argon has multiple isotopes, the atomic mass listed on the periodic table is not a whole number, as it accounts for the contributions of each isotope based on their natural abundance.
Atomic Mass (Conceptual) Concept 1
Natural Abundance
Natural abundance refers to the relative proportions of each isotope of an element found in nature. For argon, the isotopes 36Ar, 38Ar, and 40Ar have different abundances, which influence the average atomic mass. This concept is essential for understanding why the atomic mass is a decimal value rather than a whole number, as it reflects the mixture of isotopes present.
Nature of Energy
