Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Isotopes Isotopes are variants of a chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons, resulting in different mass numbers. For argon, the isotopes with mass numbers 36, 38, and 40 represent the different forms of argon found in nature. Understanding isotopes is crucial for grasping why elements can have non-integer atomic masses. Recommended video: Guided course 04:36 04:36 Isotopes

Atomic Mass Atomic mass is the weighted average mass of an element's isotopes, measured in atomic mass units (amu). It reflects the relative abundance of each isotope in nature. Since argon has multiple isotopes, the atomic mass listed on the periodic table is not a whole number, as it accounts for the contributions of each isotope based on their natural abundance. Recommended video: Guided course 01:13 01:13 Atomic Mass (Conceptual) Concept 1