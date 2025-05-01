Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polyatomic Ions Polyatomic ions are ions that consist of two or more atoms bonded together, which collectively carry a charge. They can be either positively charged (cations) or negatively charged (anions). Understanding polyatomic ions is essential for writing chemical formulas and balancing reactions, as they often appear in various compounds.

Sulfite Ion The sulfite ion is a specific type of polyatomic ion with the chemical formula SO3^2-. It consists of one sulfur atom bonded to three oxygen atoms and carries a -2 charge. Recognizing the structure and charge of the sulfite ion is crucial for correctly incorporating it into chemical formulas and understanding its behavior in chemical reactions.