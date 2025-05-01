Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polyatomic Ions Polyatomic ions are ions that consist of two or more atoms bonded together, which carry a net charge. They can be either positively charged (cations) or negatively charged (anions). Understanding polyatomic ions is essential for naming and writing chemical formulas, as they often appear in various compounds and reactions. Recommended video: Guided course 01:16 01:16 Polyatomic Ions

Sulfite Ion The sulfite ion (SO₃²⁻) is a common polyatomic ion that contains sulfur and oxygen. It has a charge of -2 and is often involved in various chemical reactions, particularly in the context of sulfur compounds. The bisulfite ion (HSO₃⁻) is derived from the sulfite ion by the addition of a hydrogen ion, making it important in acid-base chemistry. Recommended video: Guided course 01:16 01:16 Polyatomic Ions