Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
5. Molecules and Compounds
Polyatomic Ions
Problem 37
Textbook Question
Name the following polyatomic ions:c. HSO₃⁻
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the base polyatomic ion: The base ion here is sulfite, which is SO₃²⁻.
Recognize the addition of a hydrogen ion: The prefix 'hydrogen' or 'bi' is added to the name of the polyatomic ion when a hydrogen ion (H⁺) is added to it.
Combine the names: Since a hydrogen ion is added to sulfite (SO₃²⁻), the resulting ion is called hydrogen sulfite.
Note the charge change: Adding a hydrogen ion (H⁺) to sulfite (SO₃²⁻) reduces the charge by one, resulting in HSO₃⁻.
Conclude with the name: The polyatomic ion HSO₃⁻ is named hydrogen sulfite.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Polyatomic Ions
Polyatomic ions are ions that consist of two or more atoms bonded together, which carry a net charge. They can be either positively charged (cations) or negatively charged (anions). Understanding polyatomic ions is essential for naming and writing chemical formulas, as they often appear in various compounds and reactions.
Sulfite Ion
The sulfite ion (SO₃²⁻) is a common polyatomic ion that contains sulfur and oxygen. It has a charge of -2 and is often involved in various chemical reactions, particularly in the context of sulfur compounds. The bisulfite ion (HSO₃⁻) is derived from the sulfite ion by the addition of a hydrogen ion, making it important in acid-base chemistry.
Naming Conventions
Naming conventions for polyatomic ions follow specific rules established by IUPAC. For example, the prefix 'bi-' or 'hydrogen-' is often used to indicate the presence of an additional hydrogen atom in an anion, as seen in the bisulfite ion (HSO₃⁻). Familiarity with these conventions is crucial for accurately identifying and naming chemical species.
