Polyatomic ions represent tightly bound groups made of different elements that possess an overall charge. That charge can be either positive or negative. For now, we're going to focus only on the negatively charged ones. So, we're going to take a look at our polyatomic oxyanions. These are the negatively charged polyatomic ions that end with oxygen. And when it comes to these polyatomic oxyanions, we can describe them as either being trioxides or tetraoxides.

Let's focus on the trioxides first. Let's focus on the fact that they have the letter 't'. If we look at this portion of the periodic table, we're going to say that these 4 in blue represent possible trioxides, and they also form the letter 't'. Now the trioxides themselves, we say when their name ends with 'ate', they possess 3 oxygens. So again, use this to help you reinforce this Trioxides with 't', when they end with 'ate', they have 3 oxygens, they form the letter 't' on the periodic table. So they all have 3 oxygens, so that's BO 3 , CO 3 , NO 3 , and SiO 3 .

Then we have our tetraoxides. 'Tetra', some of you may know what that stands for, tetraoxides. Tetraoxides. When their name ends with 'ate', they possess 4 oxygens because 'tetra' standing for 4. And those are represented by phosphorus and sulfur. So, they would have 4 oxygens, so PO 4 and SO 4 .

We said oxyanion, so we talked about a negative charge, but we don't see it quite yet. Click on to the next video and let's take a look when we start incorporating charges with these trioxides and tetraoxides.