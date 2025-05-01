Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reactants and Products In a chemical reaction, reactants are the starting substances that undergo a change, while products are the substances formed as a result of the reaction. In the given equation, sodium (Na) and water (H2O) are the reactants, and hydrogen gas (H2) and sodium hydroxide (NaOH) are the products. Recommended video: Guided course 01:37 01:37 Solubility Product Constant (Ksp) Concept 2

Physical States of Matter The physical state of a substance indicates its form at a given temperature and pressure, typically categorized as solid (s), liquid (l), gas (g), or aqueous (aq). In the reaction, sodium is a solid (s), water is a liquid (l), hydrogen is a gas (g), and sodium hydroxide is in an aqueous solution (aq), meaning it is dissolved in water. Recommended video: Guided course 01:35 01:35 States of Matter Concept 1