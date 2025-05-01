Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
7. Chemical Reactions
Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change
Problem 44
Textbook Question
When sodium metal is placed in water, the following change occurs: Sodium, Na (s) + Water, H2O (l) → Hydrogen, H₂ (g) + Sodium hydroxide, NaOH (aq)a. Identify the reactants and products and their physical states
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the reactants in the chemical equation. The reactants are the substances that start the reaction. In this case, they are Sodium (Na) and Water (H2O).
Determine the physical states of the reactants. Sodium (Na) is a solid, denoted by (s), and Water (H2O) is a liquid, denoted by (l).
Identify the products in the chemical equation. The products are the substances formed as a result of the reaction. Here, they are Hydrogen (H₂) and Sodium hydroxide (NaOH).
Determine the physical states of the products. Hydrogen (H₂) is a gas, denoted by (g), and Sodium hydroxide (NaOH) is in an aqueous solution, denoted by (aq).
Summarize the reactants and products with their physical states: Reactants - Sodium (Na) (s), Water (H2O) (l); Products - Hydrogen (H₂) (g), Sodium hydroxide (NaOH) (aq).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Reactants and Products
In a chemical reaction, reactants are the starting substances that undergo a change, while products are the substances formed as a result of the reaction. In the given equation, sodium (Na) and water (H2O) are the reactants, and hydrogen gas (H2) and sodium hydroxide (NaOH) are the products.
Physical States of Matter
The physical state of a substance indicates its form at a given temperature and pressure, typically categorized as solid (s), liquid (l), gas (g), or aqueous (aq). In the reaction, sodium is a solid (s), water is a liquid (l), hydrogen is a gas (g), and sodium hydroxide is in an aqueous solution (aq), meaning it is dissolved in water.
Chemical Equation Representation
A chemical equation is a symbolic representation of a chemical reaction, showing the reactants on the left and the products on the right, separated by an arrow. This notation not only conveys the substances involved but also their physical states, allowing for a clear understanding of the reaction's dynamics and the transformation of matter.
