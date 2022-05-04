Now a chemical equation is just an expression that uses chemical formulas and symbols to represent chemical reactions. So, here what we have is we have 2, and this is called sodium bicarbonate, breaking down to give us sodium carbonate, water, and carbon dioxide. Now let's talk about the different chemical formulas as well as symbols involved in this chemical equation.

So these symbols of chemical equations, here we have our arrow. We call this our reaction arrow. It's a way of saying that our reaction proceeds, our reactants undergo a change to form products. Next, we have this little triangle here. This triangle is a way of talking about heat being involved. So instead of literally writing the word heat, you can substitute this triangle for it.

The next are the different states that exist in terms of our compound within a chemical reaction. So here, this "s" means that it is a solid. So in the chemical equation up above, sodium bicarbonate is a solid and sodium carbonate is a solid. "l" means liquid, so water here is a liquid. "g" here means gas. So carbon dioxide here is gas. And here, this one we don't have any chemical equation, but it does pop up in a lot of types of chemical equations. "aq" stands for aqueous. What that means is that our compound or molecule in question is dissolved in a solvent like water. So when you see aqueous for a compound, that means it is in a water solution. Okay. So, you've taken the compound and placed it into water, and therefore, it's surrounded by water and therefore, it is in an aqueous state.

So just keep in mind these different types of chemical formulas and symbols that are pretty customary with any type of chemical equation that you're going to eventually start seeing.