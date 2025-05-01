Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
7. Chemical Reactions
Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change
Problem 17
Textbook Question
Reaction of A (green spheres) with B (blue spheres) is shown in the following diagram:
Which equation best describes the reaction?a. A₂ + 2 B → A₂B₂ b. 10 A + 5 B₂ → 5 A₂B₂c. 2 A + B₂ → A₂B₂d. 5 A + 5 B₂ → 5 A₂B₂
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the reactants and products in the diagram. The left side shows the reactants, and the right side shows the products.
Count the number of each type of molecule on the reactant side. There are 5 diatomic red molecules and 5 diatomic purple molecules.
Count the number of each type of molecule on the product side. There are 5 red-purple diatomic molecules.
Write a balanced chemical equation based on the counts of molecules. Each red molecule pairs with a purple molecule to form a red-purple diatomic molecule.
Compare the balanced equation with the given options to determine which one matches the observed reaction.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Chemical Reaction
A chemical reaction involves the transformation of reactants into products through the breaking and forming of chemical bonds. In the context of the question, the green spheres (A) and blue spheres (B) represent different chemical species that interact to form new compounds. Understanding the nature of these interactions is crucial for predicting the products of the reaction.
Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change Concept 1
Stoichiometry
Stoichiometry is the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on the conservation of mass. It involves using balanced chemical equations to determine the proportions of each substance involved. In this question, identifying the correct equation requires an understanding of how many molecules of A and B react to form the product A₂B₂.
Stoichiometry
Balancing Chemical Equations
Balancing chemical equations ensures that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation, reflecting the law of conservation of mass. This process is essential for accurately representing a chemical reaction. The options provided in the question must be evaluated to find the equation that correctly balances the reactants and products based on the visual representation of the reaction.
Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified) Concept 1
