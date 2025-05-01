Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stoichiometry Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It allows chemists to calculate the amounts of substances consumed and produced in a reaction based on balanced chemical equations. Understanding stoichiometry is essential for determining mole ratios, which express the proportions of each substance involved in the reaction.

Mole Ratios Mole ratios are derived from the coefficients of a balanced chemical equation and indicate the relative amounts of reactants and products involved in a reaction. For example, in the reaction 2 H2 + O2 → 2 H2O, the mole ratio of H2 to H2O is 1:1. These ratios are crucial for converting between moles of different substances and for predicting the outcomes of chemical reactions.