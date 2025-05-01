Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
Problem 8
Textbook Question
Balance the following equation, and tell how many moles of nickel will react with 9.81 mol of hydrochloric acid.Ni(s) + HCl(aq) → NiCl2(aq) + H2(g)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the unbalanced chemical equation: \( \text{Ni(s)} + \text{HCl(aq)} \rightarrow \text{NiCl}_2\text{(aq)} + \text{H}_2\text{(g)} \).
Balance the equation by ensuring the number of atoms of each element is the same on both sides. Start by balancing the chlorine atoms: \( \text{Ni(s)} + 2\text{HCl(aq)} \rightarrow \text{NiCl}_2\text{(aq)} + \text{H}_2\text{(g)} \).
Verify that the equation is balanced by checking each element: Nickel (1 Ni), Chlorine (2 Cl), and Hydrogen (2 H) are balanced.
Use the balanced equation to determine the stoichiometric relationship between nickel and hydrochloric acid: 1 mole of Ni reacts with 2 moles of HCl.
Calculate the moles of nickel needed for 9.81 moles of HCl using the stoichiometric ratio: \( \frac{1 \text{ mol Ni}}{2 \text{ mol HCl}} \times 9.81 \text{ mol HCl} \).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Balancing Chemical Equations
Balancing chemical equations involves ensuring that the number of atoms of each element is the same on both sides of the equation. This is achieved by adjusting the coefficients in front of the chemical formulas. For the given reaction, balancing is crucial to determine the stoichiometric relationships between reactants and products.
Stoichiometry
Stoichiometry is the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on the balanced equation. It allows us to determine how many moles of one substance will react with a given amount of another. In this case, stoichiometry will help us find the moles of nickel that react with 9.81 moles of hydrochloric acid.
Mole Concept
The mole concept is a fundamental principle in chemistry that relates the mass of a substance to the number of particles it contains. One mole of any substance contains Avogadro's number of entities (approximately 6.022 x 10^23). Understanding this concept is essential for converting between moles and grams, and for calculating the amounts of reactants and products in a chemical reaction.
