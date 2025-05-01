Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stoichiometry Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It allows chemists to predict how much of each substance is consumed or produced based on balanced chemical equations. Understanding stoichiometry is essential for determining the amounts of reactants needed or products formed in a reaction. Recommended video: Guided course 01:16 01:16 Stoichiometry

Balanced Chemical Equation A balanced chemical equation represents a chemical reaction with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides of the equation. This balance ensures the law of conservation of mass is upheld. For the reaction between nickel (Ni) and hydrochloric acid (HCl) to form nickel(II) chloride (NiCl2), knowing the balanced equation is crucial to calculate the moles of products formed from given reactants. Recommended video: Guided course 01:32 01:32 Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified) Concept 1