11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Chemical Methods to Control Microbial Growth
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following is a chemical means of controlling microbial growth?19views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following materials require high-level germicides for proper disinfection?22views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following is considered a safe and commonly used type of disinfectant for household surfaces?13views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich two alcohols are most commonly used and effective in chemical control of microbial growth?14views
- Multiple ChoiceThe preservation of beef jerky from microbial growth relies on which method of microbial control?29views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following antibiotics is recommended for use against Gram-negative bacteria?15views
- Multiple Choice
_______________ inhibit the growth of bacteria & ____________________ kill bacteria.747views7rank
- Textbook Question
Use the following information to answer questions 6 and 7. The data were obtained from a use-
dilution test comparing four disinfectants against Salmonella Choleraesuis.
G = growth, NG = no growth <IMAGE>
Which disinfectant is the most effective?539views
- Textbook Question
Use the following information to answer questions 6 and 7. The data were obtained from a use-
dilution test comparing four disinfectants against Salmonella Choleraesuis.
G = growth, NG = no growth <IMAGE>
Which disinfectant(s) is (are) bactericidal?
a. A,B,C, and D
b. A,C, and D
c. A only
d. B only
e. none of the above530views
- Textbook Question
All of the following are modes of action of antiviral drugs except
a. inhibition of protein synthesis at 70S ribosomes.
b. inhibition of DNA synthesis.
c. inhibition of RNA synthesis.
d. inhibition of uncoating.
e. All of the above are modes of action of antiviral drugs.793views
- Textbook Question
A drug that intercalates into DNA has the following effects. Which one leads to the others?
a. It disrupts transcription.
b. It disrupts translation.
c. It interferes with DNA replication.
d. It causes mutations.
e. It alters proteins.604views
- Textbook Question
Chloramphenicol binds to the 50S portion of a ribosome, which will interfere with
a. transcription in prokaryotic cells.
b. transcription in eukaryotic cells.
c. translation in prokaryotic cells.
d. translation in eukaryotic cells.
e. DNA synthesis.623views
- Textbook Question
Use the following choices to answer questions 6–8:
a. candidiasis
b. bacterial vaginosis
c. genital herpes
d. lymphogranuloma venereum
e. trichomoniasis
Difficult to treat with chemotherapy528views
- Textbook Question
Which of the following chemicals is active against bacterial endospores?
a. copper ions
b. ethylene oxide
c. ethanol
d. triclosan487views
- Textbook Question
How does a chemostat maintain a constant population size?532views