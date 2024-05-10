11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Chemical Methods to Control Microbial Growth
Problem 20.2a
All of the following are modes of action of antiviral drugs except
a. inhibition of protein synthesis at 70S ribosomes.
b. inhibition of DNA synthesis.
c. inhibition of RNA synthesis.
d. inhibition of uncoating.
e. All of the above are modes of action of antiviral drugs.
