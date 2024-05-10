11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Chemical Methods to Control Microbial Growth
A drug that intercalates into DNA has the following effects. Which one leads to the others?
a. It disrupts transcription.
b. It disrupts translation.
c. It interferes with DNA replication.
d. It causes mutations.
e. It alters proteins.
