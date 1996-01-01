Textbook Question
Which of the following chemicals is active against bacterial endospores?
a. copper ions
b. ethylene oxide
c. ethanol
d. triclosan
Which of the following terms best describes the disinfecting of cafeteria plates?
a. pasteurization
b. antisepsis
c. sterilization
d. sanitization