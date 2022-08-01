Chemical Methods to Control Microbial Growth

in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on chemical methods to controlling microbial growth. And so in addition to the physical methods of controlling microbial growth that we already covered in our previous lesson videos recall that there are also chemical methods to controlling microbial growth. Now there are actually several different types of chemical agents that can be used for controlling microbial growth, including the following. For that we have numbered down below. And so the first is going to be a sanitizer. And so a sanitizer is a chemical that as its name implies, is going to be used to sanitize. And that means that it's going to be killing mainly bacteria in order to meet public health standards. And also recall that sanitization includes this effect of appearing to be clean. And so uh sanitizers are also going to help with that appearance of making the object appear clean. Now the next type of chemical agent that we have here are disinfectant. And disinfectants are also sometimes referred to as german sides or microbicides. And so disinfectants or german sides or microbicides are all synonymous with each other, and they are referring to chemicals that are used to disinfect inanimate or non living objects. Now antiseptics, the third one that we have here is going to be a specific type of disinfectant, but this is going to be a type of disinfectant that can be safely used on living tissue. And so disinfectants are implied that they're going to be used on inanimate or non living objects. Whereas antiseptics are specific types of disinfectants that are safe to be used on living tissues. Uh Then last but not least, we have sterilizers and sterilizers are going to be chemicals that sterilized by destroying all microbes, of course, except for prion. Since those are microbes that are resistant to sterilize. And this includes killing off all of the endo spores Which are typically resistant to all of these other three types. And so sterilizers are the only one listed here that can are powerful enough to actually kill endo spores. And so if you take a look at this image down below, notice at the top what we have are the sanitizers which again are going to be used for sanitizing and helping things to appear clean. And they're going to be meeting public health standards, allowing you to be able to use sanitizers on your hands right before you eat. Uh then what we have are the disinfectants which recall disinfectants are also sometimes referred to as german sides or microbicides. And these are going to be used to disinfect inanimate objects. And so that means that they're going to kill the vast majority of pathogens. But some viable pathogens may still be able to survive. Antiseptics are specific types of different disinfectants that are able to be used on living tissue. So if you get a cut or something like that, you're able to use antiseptics to help uh and use that on your own skin and, you know, living tissues and then last but not least towards the bottom here, what we have are the sterilizers which are going to pretty much kill all of the living organisms. Um and it will kill all microbes except for brian's. And this includes the endo sports, so it will kill end of sports. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to the chemical methods of controlling microbial growth. And as we move forward in our course, we're going to get to learn a lot more about different types of chemical methods. And so I'll see you all in our next video.

