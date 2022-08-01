in this video, we're going to talk about the types of disinfectants. And so recall from our last lesson video, we said that disinfectants are also sometimes referred to as microbicides or as germ asides. And these disinfectants are really just chemicals that are used to disinfect inanimate or non living objects. Now these disinfectants can be grouped based on whether or not they kill or if they inhibit the microbes and they can also be group based on the types of microbes that they are most effective against. Now the suffix side is a suffix that means to permanently kill. And so bacteria sides are going to be chemicals disinfectants that will kill bacteria, fungus sides are disinfectants that kill fungi and so you can see how the root bacteria indicates that it kills bacteria and the roots side indicates that it is killing these bacteria and the same goes for the fun. Besides the root fun guy indicates that fungi are being affected and once again, the route sides indicates that it's killing those fun guy. Now on the other hand, the suffix static is a Suffolk. That means to reverse a ble inhibit. And so that means that it can inhibit the growth of those microbes, but if somehow that disinfectant could be removed then it could allow for the reverse ability and allow the microbes to continue to grow. And so for example, bacteria statics are going to be disinfectants that inhibit bacterial growth. Once again, the bacteria route indicates that bacteria are being affected. And the static route indicates that there is inhibition of growth rather than killing. And so that's something important to keep in mind that just because their growth is inhibited does not necessarily mean that they are dead. Now, fungus statics are going to be disinfectants that inhibit fungal growth. And once again, the fun guy here indicates that Fun Guy are being infected. And these static Suffolk's indicates that there is inhibition of growth rather than killing. And so if we take a look at our image down below we can get an even better understanding of the difference between bacteria sidles and bacteria of statics and so on the left hand side what we're showing you is a bacteria side uh and a bacteria side. Once again it's going to be a disinfectant that will kill bacteria. And so notice that we're showing you this plot. And on this plot on the Y axis we have the log of the number of cells. So the higher the Y. Value, the more cells there are, the lower the Y. Value the less cells there are. And then on the X. Axis what we have is the time. And so notice initially that there are very little cells. But then these cells are starting to grow um as they normally would. But then notice that this particular time point right here is the time for the addition of the bacteria side. And once the bacteria side is added the bacteria side will begin to kill these cells. And so notice that the number of viable cells, the number of living cells is starting to drop down because those cells are being killed. And notice that the total number of cells is remaining the same here after the addition of the bacteria side. And then notice that even after removal of the bacteria side, if somehow the bacteria side were able to be removed, those cells have already been killed and so notice that the cells are not going to continue to grow. Now notice on the right hand side over here we're focusing on bacteria statics and bacteria statics will inhibit the growth of the bacteria rather than killed bacteria. And so notice that we have the similar plot down below, except notice that what the addition of the bacteria static notice that the number of viable cells remains constant and that the cells are not actually dying off. And so the number of viable cells remain constant. And so uh if it were possible to remove the bacteria static then those viable cells will continue to grow as they were before the addition of the bacteria static. And so that is something important to keep in mind. Once again, bacteria sides are going to kill the bacteria permanently kill them and the bacteria statics are going to only temporarily inhibit the bacteria until the bacteria static is no longer present. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on the types of disinfectants specifically um uh bacteria sides versus bacteria statics and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video

