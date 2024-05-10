11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Chemical Methods to Control Microbial Growth
Problem 26.6a
Use the following choices to answer questions 6–8:
a. candidiasis
b. bacterial vaginosis
c. genital herpes
d. lymphogranuloma venereum
e. trichomoniasis
Difficult to treat with chemotherapy
