Multiple Choice
Which of the following materials require high-level germicides for proper disinfection?
22
views
Master Chemical Methods to Control Microbial Growth with a bite sized video explanation from JasonStart learning
_______________ inhibit the growth of bacteria & ____________________ kill bacteria.
Use the following information to answer questions 6 and 7. The data were obtained from a use-
dilution test comparing four disinfectants against Salmonella Choleraesuis.
G = growth, NG = no growth <IMAGE>
Which disinfectant is the most effective?
Use the following information to answer questions 6 and 7. The data were obtained from a use-
dilution test comparing four disinfectants against Salmonella Choleraesuis.
G = growth, NG = no growth <IMAGE>
Which disinfectant(s) is (are) bactericidal?
a. A,B,C, and D
b. A,C, and D
c. A only
d. B only
e. none of the above