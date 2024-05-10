11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Chemical Methods to Control Microbial Growth
Problem 20.10a
Chloramphenicol binds to the 50S portion of a ribosome, which will interfere with
a. transcription in prokaryotic cells.
b. transcription in eukaryotic cells.
c. translation in prokaryotic cells.
d. translation in eukaryotic cells.
e. DNA synthesis.
