20. Adaptive Immunity
Review of Adaptive Immunity
2:15 minutes
Problem 17.1aa
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
To obtain immediate immunity against tetanus, a patient should receive _________.
a. an attenuated vaccine of Clostridium tetani
b. a modified live vaccine of C. tetani
c. tetanus toxoid
d. immunoglobulin against tetanus toxin (antitoxin)
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
17
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice