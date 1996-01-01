Vibrio cholerae is the bacterium which causes the disease cholera. Vibrio cholerae is a toxigenic bacterium, meaning it creates toxins. The toxin created by Vibrio cholerae is and A-B toxin which disrupts the ionic balance of the host's intestinal cell membranes. This results in vomiting, diarrhea, and severe dehydration in infected individuals which could lead to death. The toxin created by Vibrio cholerae is an A-B toxin and a _________ toxin.