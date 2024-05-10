Assume your patient has a superantigen circulating in their blood. Select the single statement that is most likely to apply to your patient. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)

a. They are at risk for endotoxic shock.

b. They are not up to date on their vaccinations.

c. They are infected with a Gram-positive microbe.

d. They do not have a fever.

e. They have a viral infection.