21. Principles of Disease
Exotoxins Cause Damage to the Host
Problem 10.1a
Assume your patient has a superantigen circulating in their blood. Select the single statement that is most likely to apply to your patient. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. They are at risk for endotoxic shock.
b. They are not up to date on their vaccinations.
c. They are infected with a Gram-positive microbe.
d. They do not have a fever.
e. They have a viral infection.
