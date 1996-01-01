Types of Exotoxins

in this video we're going to talk more details about ex A. Toxins and how they can cause damage to the host and so damaged by exa toxins is actually highly specific and these eggs a toxins can actually be grouped based on the type of tissue that they cause damage to. And so for example neurotoxins are going to be exa toxins that damage the tissues of the nervous system. And because they cause damage to the nervous system, these neurotoxins can potentially cause paralysis. Now entero toxins are exotic toxins that cause damage to tissues of the intestinal tracked. And so because they cause damage to the intestinal tract, they can cause things such as diarrhea and or vomiting And then last but not least the cida toxins are eggs, a toxins that damage different cell types by interfering with the cellular mechanisms or by causing sell license And so for example side a toxic T cells which are actually part of our immune system produce cida toxins that kill infected host cells. But of course there are some pathogens that can produce sido toxins as well. And so if we take a look at our image down below notice the left hand side over here is uh an image focused on neurotoxins which again are extra toxins that are going to be damaging the nervous system. And so notice here we have this pathogen, these blue microbes here that are producing these neurotoxins that damage the nervous system and could potentially cause paralysis. The middle image over here is an image focused on entero toxins which again are toxins that are going to be causing damage to the intestinal track. And so notice here we have these microbes and blue once again and they are going to be producing these entero toxins which are in yellow, those little yellow circles and again they can cause potentially diarrhea and or vomiting and then last but not least over here on the far right we're showing you an image of Sido toxins And so of course our side a toxic T cells are capable of releasing Sido toxins these little purple circles that you see here in order to induce uh sell license of infected host cells. And so again some pathogens are also able to use or release Sido toxins as well. Now also recall from some of our previous lesson videos that um exa toxins can also be categorized based off of their different structures and functions. And so moving forward in our course, we're going to be talking about these categorizations which include a B toxins, membrane damaging toxins and or super antigens. And so these are three different types or categories of exa toxins that we'll talk about moving forward. And so this here concludes our brief lesson on exotic toxins and how they can cause damage to the host and we'll get to learn more as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video

Hide transcripts