1) A-B Toxins

in this video, we're going to discuss our first major group of exa toxins which are the A. B. Toxins. And so the A. B. Toxins. Once again our exa toxins and they actually consist of two parts, as their name implies, with A. And B. And so the two parts of the A. B. Toxin are the A subunit and the B subunit. Now the A. And a subunit stands for the A. And active. And so the A subunit is also known as the active sub unit. And it turns out that this a sub unit is usually going to be an enzyme and it is going to be responsible for all of the toxic damaging activity of the A. B. Toxin. So of this entire A. B. Toxin, it's really the A. Or active sub unit that is going to be responsible for the toxic damaging activity. Now the B sub unit is going to also be known as the binding subunit. And so the B. Stands for the B. And binding and the B. Or binding subunit is not necessarily toxic. And the B. Or binding subunit as its name implies, it's going to dictate the very specific type of cell that the A. B. Toxin will bind to. And so the B. Subunit or the binding subunit is gonna dictate the binding of the A. B. Toxin. And because once again the B. Or binding subunit is not necessarily toxic, it's the A subunit that is toxic. What this means is that the B subunit can be isolated and separated from the A subunit and then the B subunit can be recombined with medicines so that those medicines can be delivered to very specific cell types. And so this is an area that is being researched and explored even today. Now the A. B toxins can actually infect host cells and a three step process that's being shown down below in this image. And so if we take a look at this image down below, notice over here on the far left hand side, we're showing you the A. B toxin right here at this location. And once again, the A B toxin has two sub units. It has the A subunit or the active sub unit which is the portion that's responsible for the toxic damaging activity. And then it has the B sub unit or the binding subunit which is not necessarily toxic but is important for binding to the specific cell types, binding to specific receptors on specific host cells. And so what you can see here is in the first step, the B subunit binds specifically to a receptor in the host cell surface. And that's exactly what we see Over here, the B subunit is binding to the cell receptor on the host cell. Now in the second step of a Bt toxin um process both the A. And the B sub units are going to enter the cell via endo silicosis. And so here in this image you can see that both the a and the B sub units of the 80 toxin are going to be internalized into the host cell. And recall that when endo psychosis occurs that uh these uh A. B. Toxins are going to be brought into the cell and an end acidic vesicles. And so that's exactly what we see over here on the right hand side is the end acidic vesicles that results from endo psychosis. And so what you'll notice is that both the A. And the B. Sub units are inside of this end acidic vesicles. However, the A subunit, which is again the active sub unit is able to leave the end acidic vesicles and enter into the cytoplasm of the cell. And in the cytoplasm of the cell, the A sub unit is going to be active and it can target cellular functions and inhibit cellular functions such as inhibiting translation here, translation is being blocked and this M. RNA cannot be translated into the protein and that is because of the catalytic activity of this. A sub unit of the A. B. Toxin. And so blocking translation could potentially be toxic and cause damage to that cell. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on A. B toxins and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video

