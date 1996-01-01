Skip to main content
Exotoxins Cause Damage to the Host
Anthrax is a serious illness caused by the Bacillus anthracis bacteria. The Bacillus anthracis bacteria create a dangerous toxin composed of three protein parts. Each individual part of the toxin does not cause symptoms of disease. However, when the three parts are combined, the toxin causes disease. Scientists know that one part of the toxin allows attachment to the host cells while the other two parts cause disease. The anthrax toxin is an example of a ____ toxin.  

