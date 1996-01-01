3) Superantigens

in this video we're going to begin discussing our third major group of exa toxins which are the super antigens. And so the super antigens are exa toxins that inappropriately stimulate helper T cells ultimately leading to the overproduction of cytokines. And so recall that cytokines are a group of chemicals that are used for communication purposes and can help stimulate and generate immune responses. Now these super antigens, the way that they work is that they bind to major historic compatibility complex two molecules or MHC two molecules on antigen presenting cells or a Pcs. And by doing that they cause helper T cells to recognize and respond to antigens that they normally would not be responding to. And so it causes helper T cells to respond to harmless and potentially self antigens which is not good. And so by doing this it can lead to excessive proliferation and activation of the helper T cells and it can also lead to a massive release of these cytokines. And when there's a massive release of cytokines this is referred to as a cytokine storm. And so a cytokine storm is really just a massive release of cytokines. And so cytokine storms can actually be life threatening and they can cause fevers inflammation and even shock. And so if we take a look at our image down below we can get a better understanding of these super antigens. And so what you'll notice is the image on the left hand side is showing you um the immune response and the absence of super antigens. And then the image on the right hand side is showing you the immune response in the presence of super antigens. And so let's start on the left hand side, the absence of super antigens. And so in the absence of super antigens, the T cells which have T. Cell receptors or T. C. R. S. Will only bind to and recognize antigens that are presented on MHC Class twos on antigen presenting cells. And again the T cells will only generate a response to the correct antigen or antigens that are dangerous and harmful and therefore it warrants an immune response. And so without super antigens you get a normal immune response. Now in the presence of super antigens which are again a group of eggs, a toxins the super antigens will bind to the MHC class two molecule. And in doing so when even when the incorrect antigen is presented such as perhaps a harmless self antigen uh it will cause the helper T. Cell to recognize this incorrect antigen and generate a response to this incorrect antigen when it's not supposed to that's what the super antigen does. It causes the helper T cells to generate an inappropriate response and that inappropriate response will lead to the release of cytokines. And over time this will cause a cytokine storm a massive release of cytokines which again can be life threatening. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on super antigens. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

