2) Membrane-Damaging Toxins

in this video we're going to begin our lesson on the second major group of exa toxins which are the membrane damaging toxins. And so again the membrane damaging toxins are exa toxins. And as their name implies, these are toxins that are going to damage or disrupt cytoplasmic membranes. And by damaging or disrupting the cytoplasmic membranes, they can cause license of the host cells. Now really there are two main types of membrane damaging toxins. There are the pore forming toxins or the P. F. T. S. And then there are the phosphor a light paces. Now the pore forming toxins or P. F. T. S as their name implies, are gonna be toxins that create pores or in other words, holes in the fossil lipid bi layer of the host cell. Therefore causing sell license Now the phosphor light paces are going to be specific enzymes that are going to cleave or breakdown or hydra lies phosphor a lipids in the cytoplasmic membrane again causing sell license. And so if we take a look at this image down below, we can get a better understanding of these membrane damaging toxins. Notice on the left hand side we're showing you the pore forming toxins or P. E. F. T. S. And which will notice is that here we're showing you the pft and it can bind to very specific cell receptors on the host cell and that can lead to an accumulation of P. F. T. S. And this accumulation of P. F. T. S. Can ultimately end up generating a poor and the poor is once again basically just a hole and the whole can cause cell license and lead to death of the host cell. Now, over here, on the right hand side, what we're showing you are or is an image of foss fogo light paces and again phosphor light paces are enzymes that are going to break down or cleave fossil lipids. And so the fossil white cases are being represented as little tiny molecular scissors here and which will notice is that here we have a fossil lipid bi layer and notice that these fossil white paces are actually able to cleave and break down components of the fossil lipid violator through hydraulic sis, breaking them down. And that is going to disrupt the membrane and once again cause sell license and kill the host cell. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on the membrane damaging toxins. And once again we'll be able to get practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video

