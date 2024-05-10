Subcutaneous infections tend to be acquired through ________.
a. inhalation and remain localized
b. inhalation and become systemic
c. trauma and remain localized
d. trauma and become systemic
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Relapse of fungal diseases is common in AIDS patients.
Tapeworms are generally transmitted via ______.
a. consumption of an intermediate host
b. consumption of the definitive host
c. vectors such as mosquitoes
d. consumption of adult tapeworms
Times and dates of Bob's symptoms of disease:
Identify the incubation period for Bob's case of the bubonic plague:
Times and dates of Bob's symptoms of disease:
Identify the prodromal period for Bob's case of the bubonic plague:
Most individuals become infected with varicella zoster virus (VZV) during childhood which results in a disease commonly known as chicken pox. After the individual recovers from chicken pox the virus remains dormant in their body. This virus will commonly re-emerge when the individual reaches an advanced age and cause a disease commonly known as shingles. The shingles disease is what stage in the disease progression of the varicella zoster virus?
Individuals infected with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) begin to show flu-like symptoms 2-4 weeks after infection. During this period, HIV is rapidly multiplying in the body. HIV will continue to slowly multiply within infected individuals for the remainder of their lives (although this can be lessened with antiretroviral therapy). HIV is an example of what type of disease?