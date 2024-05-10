Indicate the true statements and then correct the false statements so that they are true.

a. HIV is transmitted by a parenteral route.

b. Candida albicans is an opportunistic pathogen that can cause disease in an immune-competent host if the normal microbiota are disrupted.

c. Gram-positive bacteria may produce endotoxin.

d. Siderophores help pathogens obtain calcium.

e. Emerging pathogens tend to exhibit expanded tropism.

f. The more toxic a substance is, the higher its LD 50 .

g. Virulence is the ability of a microbe to cause disease.

h. Gram-negative bacteria may produce exotoxins.