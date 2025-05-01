Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ideal Gas Law The Ideal Gas Law relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas through the equation PV = nRT. In this context, it allows us to calculate the number of moles of HCl gas by using the given volume (15.0 L), pressure (1 atm), and temperature (25 °C). Recommended video: Guided course 01:15 01:15 The Ideal Gas Law

Molarity Molarity is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. In this problem, understanding how to calculate the molarity of HCl in the final solution is essential for determining the concentration after the gas dissolves in 250.0 mL of water. Recommended video: Guided course 00:53 00:53 Molarity