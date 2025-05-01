Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ideal Gas Law The Ideal Gas Law is a fundamental equation in chemistry that relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of an ideal gas. It is expressed as PV = nRT, where P is pressure, V is volume, n is the number of moles, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is temperature in Kelvin. This law assumes that gas particles do not interact and occupy no volume, making it applicable under ideal conditions.

Combined Gas Law The Combined Gas Law is a formulation that combines Boyle's Law, Charles's Law, and Gay-Lussac's Law into a single equation. It is expressed as (P1V1)/T1 = (P2V2)/T2, which allows for the comparison of the state of a gas before and after a change in conditions. This law is useful for understanding how changes in pressure, volume, and temperature affect a gas when the amount of gas remains constant.