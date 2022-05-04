Here we're going to discuss the phenomenon when adding a solute to a pure solvent results in an increase in the boiling point of the solvent. Remember, the more solute you add, the higher your boiling point will be. Now, regarding this idea of boiling point, we have what's called the normal boiling point and then the boiling point of the solution that's created. We refer to the normal boiling point as bp, and this is the boiling point of the pure solvent before the addition of solute. Before any solute is added, this is basically the boiling point of the pure solvent. Now, the boiling point of the solution, which we will label as bp solution , is the boiling point of the solvent after the addition of the solute. Remember, a solution is formed when we add solute to a solvent.

Looking at boiling point elevation, remember it increases as more solute is added. We have four areas that we need to focus on. The first area deals with the boiling point elevation formula. Here we express change in our boiling point as Δt b =I∗k b ∗m. I is related to our Van't Hoff factor, and these are our variables. We define k b as the boiling point constant of our pure solvent in units of degrees Celsius over molality, and m as the molality of the solution in moles of solute per kilogram of solvent. Once we've used this boiling point elevation formula and understand its different variables, we can then determine the boiling point of our solution. Here, we express the boiling point of the solution as the boiling point of our pure solvent—this is our normal boiling point—plus Δt b .

The solvents that are customarily used in questions like this include water, benzene, chloroform, or ethanol. Here are their normal boiling points. If we add solute to them, we'd expect their boiling points to be higher than these that are reported here. Their k b values, their boiling point constants, are these values respectively: 0.51, 2.53, 3.60, and 1.20. No, you don't need to memorize these numbers. These are just different types of solvents that you might encounter in a question dealing with colligative properties.

One last thing, recall if a compound is covalent, non-volatile, or non-ionic, meaning not an electrolyte, then its Van't Hoff factor is going to be equal to 1. So, just keep in mind when it comes to boiling point elevation, these are the key areas you need to pay attention to in order to find the boiling point of a solution.