Electrolytes Electrolytes are substances that dissociate into ions when dissolved in water, allowing the solution to conduct electricity. They can be classified as strong or weak based on the extent of their ionization. Strong electrolytes completely dissociate into ions, while weak electrolytes only partially dissociate, resulting in fewer ions in solution.

Boiling Point Elevation Boiling point elevation is a colligative property that describes how the boiling point of a solvent increases when a solute is added. The extent of this elevation depends on the number of solute particles in the solution. In this case, the increase in boiling point from 100 °C to 100.5 °C indicates that the solute (HF) contributes to the solution's overall particle concentration.