Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vapor Pressure Vapor pressure is the pressure exerted by a vapor in equilibrium with its liquid or solid phase at a given temperature. It indicates how readily a substance will evaporate; higher vapor pressure means a substance evaporates more easily. In the context of the question, the vapor pressure of the solvent decreases when a solute is added, affecting the boiling point.

Boiling Point Elevation Boiling point elevation is a colligative property that describes how the boiling point of a solvent increases when a solute is dissolved in it. The extent of this elevation is directly proportional to the number of solute particles in the solution. The formula ΔT_b = i * K_b * m is used, where ΔT_b is the change in boiling point, i is the van 't Hoff factor, K_b is the ebullioscopic constant, and m is the molality of the solution.