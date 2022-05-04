The phenomenon when adding a solute to a pure solvent results in the decreasing of the freezing point of the solvent. Now with this whole idea of freezing point depression, we have what are called the normal freezing point and the freezing point of the solution. The normal freezing point, which I'm going to abbreviate as fp, has to do with our pure solvent. We're going to say this is the freezing point of the solvent before the addition of the solute. And the freezing point of the solution, which we're going to say is fp solution, this is the freezing point of the solvent after the addition of solute. Remember, once you add solute to solvent, it becomes a solution. Now if we take a look at freezing point depression, let's look at some important areas.

First, we have the freezing point depression formula, which is Δtf=I⋅kf⋅molality, which stands for our change in freezing point, equals I, which is your van't Hoff factor, times kf, which is your freezing point constant of the solvent in degrees Celsius over molality, times molality itself. Remember, molality is just moles of solute over kilograms of solvent. Now that we know the components of the freezing point depression formula, realize how does it relate to the freezing point of a solution? Well, we're going to say freezing point of a solution equals freezing point of the pure solvent minus Δtf. And we take a look here, we can see that we have some common types of solvents. We have water, benzene, chloroform, and ethanol, each with their own normal freezing point before the addition of any solute. Each of them also has their own unique freezing point constant value. No, you don't need to memorize these. This is just for reference of some of the most common types of solvents you may see. So just remember, when it comes to freezing point depression, our freezing point decreases the more solute we add to our solvent.