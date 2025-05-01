Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Osmolarity Osmolarity is a measure of the total concentration of solute particles in a solution. It is expressed in osmoles per liter (osmol/L) and accounts for all particles that contribute to the solution's osmotic pressure. For ionic compounds, osmolarity is calculated by considering the number of ions produced when the compound dissociates in solution.

Ionic Dissociation Ionic dissociation refers to the process by which an ionic compound separates into its constituent ions when dissolved in a solvent, typically water. For example, potassium bromide (KBr) dissociates into K⁺ and Br⁻ ions, while potassium sulfate (K₂SO₄) dissociates into 2 K⁺ and SO₄²⁻ ions. This dissociation is crucial for calculating osmolarity, as each ion contributes to the total particle count in the solution.