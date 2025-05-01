Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
13. Solutions
Osmolarity
Problem 25
Textbook Question
What is the osmolarity of the following solutions?a. 0.35 M KBrb. 0.15 M glucose + 0.05 M K₂SO₄
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the dissociation of each solute in the solution. For KBr, it dissociates into K⁺ and Br⁻ ions, resulting in 2 particles per formula unit. For glucose, it does not dissociate, so it remains as 1 particle. K₂SO₄ dissociates into 2 K⁺ ions and 1 SO₄²⁻ ion, resulting in 3 particles per formula unit.
Calculate the osmolarity for each solution. For KBr, multiply the molarity by the number of particles: 0.35 M * 2. For glucose, since it does not dissociate, the osmolarity is the same as its molarity: 0.15 M. For K₂SO₄, multiply the molarity by the number of particles: 0.05 M * 3.
Add the osmolarities of the components in the mixed solution. For the solution containing glucose and K₂SO₄, add the osmolarity of glucose to the osmolarity of K₂SO₄.
Express the osmolarity in units of osmoles per liter (osmol/L) for each solution.
Review the concept of osmolarity, which is a measure of the total concentration of solute particles in a solution, taking into account the dissociation of ionic compounds.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Osmolarity
Osmolarity is a measure of the total concentration of solute particles in a solution. It is expressed in osmoles per liter (osmol/L) and accounts for all particles that contribute to the solution's osmotic pressure. For ionic compounds, osmolarity is calculated by considering the number of ions produced when the compound dissociates in solution.
Ionic Dissociation
Ionic dissociation refers to the process by which an ionic compound separates into its constituent ions when dissolved in a solvent, typically water. For example, potassium bromide (KBr) dissociates into K⁺ and Br⁻ ions, while potassium sulfate (K₂SO₄) dissociates into 2 K⁺ and SO₄²⁻ ions. This dissociation is crucial for calculating osmolarity, as each ion contributes to the total particle count in the solution.
Non-Electrolytes vs. Electrolytes
Electrolytes are substances that dissociate into ions in solution and can conduct electricity, while non-electrolytes do not dissociate and remain as whole molecules. For instance, glucose is a non-electrolyte and does not contribute additional particles to osmolarity, whereas KBr and K₂SO₄ are electrolytes that increase the total particle count due to their dissociation into multiple ions.
