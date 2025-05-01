Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Osmolarity Osmolarity is a measure of the total concentration of solute particles in a solution. It is expressed in osmoles per liter (osmol/L) and takes into account all particles that contribute to the solution's osmotic pressure, including ions and molecules. For ionic compounds like NaOH, which dissociates into sodium (Na⁺) and hydroxide (OH⁻) ions, the osmolarity is calculated by multiplying the molarity by the number of particles produced upon dissociation.

Molarity Molarity is a way to express the concentration of a solution, defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution (mol/L). In the case of NaOH, a 0.30 M solution means there are 0.30 moles of NaOH in one liter of solution. Understanding molarity is essential for calculating osmolarity, especially for ionic compounds that dissociate in solution.