Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
13. Solutions
Osmolarity
Problem 81
Textbook Question
Which of the following solutions has the higher osmolarity?0.30 M NaOH or 3.0% (m/v) NaOH
Verified step by step guidance
1
Convert the mass/volume percentage concentration of NaOH to molarity. Assume 100 mL of solution for simplicity, which means 3.0 g of NaOH is present.
Calculate the molar mass of NaOH by adding the atomic masses of sodium (Na), oxygen (O), and hydrogen (H).
Convert the mass of NaOH (3.0 g) to moles using the molar mass calculated in the previous step.
Determine the molarity of the 3.0% (m/v) NaOH solution by dividing the moles of NaOH by the volume of the solution in liters (0.1 L).
Compare the molarity of the 3.0% (m/v) NaOH solution with the given 0.30 M NaOH solution to determine which has the higher osmolarity.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Osmolarity
Osmolarity is a measure of the total concentration of solute particles in a solution. It is expressed in osmoles per liter (osmol/L) and takes into account all particles that contribute to the solution's osmotic pressure, including ions and molecules. For ionic compounds like NaOH, which dissociates into sodium (Na⁺) and hydroxide (OH⁻) ions, the osmolarity is calculated by multiplying the molarity by the number of particles produced upon dissociation.
Molarity
Molarity is a way to express the concentration of a solution, defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution (mol/L). In the case of NaOH, a 0.30 M solution means there are 0.30 moles of NaOH in one liter of solution. Understanding molarity is essential for calculating osmolarity, especially for ionic compounds that dissociate in solution.
Mass/Volume Percent Concentration
Mass/volume percent concentration (m/v) is a way to express the concentration of a solution as the mass of solute per 100 mL of solution. For example, a 3.0% (m/v) NaOH solution means there are 3 grams of NaOH in 100 mL of solution. To compare this with molarity, one must convert the mass of NaOH to moles and then calculate the molarity to determine the osmolarity.
