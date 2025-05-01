Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Osmolarity Osmolarity is a measure of the total concentration of solute particles in a solution. It is expressed in osmoles per liter (osmol/L) and is crucial for understanding how solutions affect cell behavior, particularly in biological contexts. An isotonic solution has the same osmolarity as body fluids, preventing net movement of water across cell membranes. Recommended video: Guided course 00:37 00:37 Osmolarity

Dissociation of Ionic Compounds Ionic compounds, such as potassium chloride (KCl), dissociate into their constituent ions when dissolved in water. For KCl, it separates into K⁺ and Cl⁻ ions, effectively doubling the number of particles in solution. This dissociation is important for calculating osmolarity, as each ion contributes to the total particle count. Recommended video: Guided course 02:11 02:11 Naming Ionic Compounds