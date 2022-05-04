In this example question, it says, calculate the molarity of chloride ions when dissolving 58.1 grams of aluminum chloride in enough water to make 500 ml's of solution. Alright. Even though they don't directly say it, they want you to calculate the molarity of ions. So they want you to find ionic molarity or osmolarity. Here molarity will equal the moles of chloride ions divided by liters of solution. We already have the volume of our solution. We just have to change the 500 milliliters into liters. So remember 1 milli is 10-3 liters, so that comes out to 0.500 liters. So now we have 0.500 liters here on the bottom and we have to find moles of chloride ions.

We're going to take the 58.1 grams of aluminum chloride and we're going to convert those grams of aluminum chloride into moles of aluminum chloride. One mole of aluminum chloride, what is the mass of it? Well, we look on the periodic table. It's composed of 1 aluminum and 3 chlorines. According to the periodic table, the atomic mass of aluminum is 26.98 grams and that of chlorine is 35.45 grams. When we add them together, we get 133.33 grams. That represents the mass of aluminum chloride. So grams of aluminum chloride cancel out. Then we're going to convert moles of aluminum chloride, so 1 mole of aluminum chloride, has within the formula 3Cl- chlorines. So that'd be 3 moles of chloride ions. So when we multiply everything on top, divide by what's on the bottom, we get 1.307 mol of chloride ion. Take those moles, plug them up here, and then when we divide we get 2.61 M.

That would be the molarity of our chloride ions. Now, within our choices here, this has 3 significant figures here. This has only 1 significant figure, but here we're just gonna say 2.61 M because just saying 3 M, I feel, is too much of a rounding decision. So we're gonna say 2.61 is the molarity of our chloride.