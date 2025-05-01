Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Isotonic Solutions An isotonic solution has the same solute concentration as another solution, typically referring to the comparison between a solution and the cytoplasm of cells. In this case, a 0.15 M NaCl solution is isotonic with blood, meaning it does not cause net movement of water into or out of cells, maintaining cell shape and function.

Hypotonic Solutions A hypotonic solution has a lower solute concentration compared to another solution. Distilled water is hypotonic relative to blood, which means that if cells are placed in distilled water, water will move into the cells, potentially causing them to swell and burst due to osmotic pressure.