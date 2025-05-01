Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dialysis Dialysis is a medical procedure that removes waste products and excess fluid from the blood when the kidneys are unable to perform this function. It is essential for patients with kidney failure, as it helps maintain the body's chemical balance and prevents the buildup of harmful substances. There are two primary types of dialysis: hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis.

Hemodialysis Hemodialysis involves filtering the blood through a machine called a dialyzer, which acts as an artificial kidney. During the procedure, blood is drawn from the body, cleaned of toxins and excess fluids, and then returned to the bloodstream. This process typically occurs in a clinical setting and usually requires sessions several times a week, lasting about three to five hours each.