Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
13. Solutions
Osmosis
Problem 98
Textbook Question
Look up the composition of Ringer's solution used in the treatment of burns and wounds.What is the osmolarity of the solution? Is it hypertonic, isotonic, or hypotonic with blood plasma (0.30 osmol)? Discuss possible medicinal reasons for the osmolarity of the solution.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the composition of Ringer's solution. Ringer's solution typically contains sodium chloride (NaCl), potassium chloride (KCl), calcium chloride (CaCl2), and sometimes sodium bicarbonate (NaHCO3) or lactate.
Step 2: Calculate the osmolarity of Ringer's solution. To do this, determine the molarity of each component in the solution and then sum their contributions to the osmolarity. Remember that osmolarity is the total concentration of all solute particles in the solution.
Step 3: Compare the calculated osmolarity of Ringer's solution to the osmolarity of blood plasma, which is approximately 0.30 osmol. This comparison will help determine if the solution is hypertonic, isotonic, or hypotonic relative to blood plasma.
Step 4: Discuss the medicinal reasons for the osmolarity of Ringer's solution. Consider why it might be beneficial for the solution to be isotonic with blood plasma, such as maintaining fluid balance and preventing cell damage during treatment.
Step 5: Reflect on the importance of isotonic solutions in medical treatments, particularly in the context of treating burns and wounds, where maintaining proper hydration and electrolyte balance is crucial.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Osmolarity
Osmolarity is a measure of the total concentration of solute particles in a solution. It is expressed in osmoles per liter (osmol/L) and is crucial for understanding how solutions interact with biological systems. In medical contexts, osmolarity helps determine how fluids will behave when introduced into the body, influencing cell hydration and overall fluid balance.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:37
Osmolarity
Tonicity
Tonicity refers to the relative concentration of solutes in a solution compared to another solution, typically blood plasma. Solutions can be classified as hypertonic (higher solute concentration), isotonic (equal solute concentration), or hypotonic (lower solute concentration). Understanding tonicity is essential for predicting how cells will respond to different solutions, which is particularly important in medical treatments.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:03
Osmosis Example 2
Ringer's Solution
Ringer's solution is an isotonic fluid commonly used in medical treatments, particularly for burns and wounds. It typically contains sodium chloride, potassium chloride, and calcium chloride, mimicking the electrolyte composition of blood plasma. The osmolarity of Ringer's solution is designed to be similar to that of blood plasma to prevent cellular damage and maintain fluid balance when administered intravenously.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:39
Solutions