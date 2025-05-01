Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Osmosis Osmosis is the movement of solvent molecules through a semipermeable membrane from an area of lower solute concentration to an area of higher solute concentration. This process continues until equilibrium is reached, where the concentrations on both sides of the membrane become equal. Osmosis is crucial in biological systems, influencing cell hydration and nutrient absorption.

Semipermeable Membrane A semipermeable membrane is a barrier that allows certain molecules or ions to pass through while blocking others. In the context of osmosis, it permits the passage of solvent molecules (like water) but restricts solute particles (like salts or sugars). This selective permeability is essential for maintaining cellular homeostasis and regulating the internal environment of cells.