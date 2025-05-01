Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrostatic Potential Map An electrostatic potential map visually represents the distribution of electrical charge within a molecule. Areas of high electron density appear in red, indicating negative potential, while blue areas indicate positive potential. This map helps identify regions of a molecule that can donate or accept protons, which is crucial for understanding acid-base behavior.

Acidity and Acidic Hydrogens Acidity refers to the ability of a substance to donate protons (H+ ions) in a chemical reaction. In amino acids like alanine, acidic hydrogens are typically found on functional groups such as carboxylic acids. Identifying these hydrogens involves analyzing the electrostatic potential map to locate the most electronegative regions, which correlate with the strongest acidic sites.