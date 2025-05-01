Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
14. Acids and Bases
Acid and Base Strength
Problem 9
Textbook Question
From this electrostatic potential map of the amino acid alanine, identify the most acidic hydrogens in the molecule:
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the structure of alanine in the electrostatic potential map, noting the positions of the amino group (NH2), carboxyl group (COOH), and the side chain (CH3).
Understand that the electrostatic potential map uses colors to indicate electron density: red areas are electron-rich (negative potential), and blue areas are electron-poor (positive potential).
Locate the carboxyl group (COOH) in the alanine structure, which is typically associated with acidic hydrogens.
Observe the color around the hydrogens in the carboxyl group. The red color indicates a higher electron density, suggesting these hydrogens are more acidic.
Conclude that the most acidic hydrogens in alanine are those in the carboxyl group, as indicated by the red color in the electrostatic potential map.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Electrostatic Potential Map
An electrostatic potential map visually represents the distribution of electrical charge within a molecule. Areas of high electron density appear in red, indicating negative potential, while blue areas indicate positive potential. This map helps identify regions of a molecule that can donate or accept protons, which is crucial for understanding acid-base behavior.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:04
The Atom (Simplified) Example 2
Acidity and Acidic Hydrogens
Acidity refers to the ability of a substance to donate protons (H+ ions) in a chemical reaction. In amino acids like alanine, acidic hydrogens are typically found on functional groups such as carboxylic acids. Identifying these hydrogens involves analyzing the electrostatic potential map to locate the most electronegative regions, which correlate with the strongest acidic sites.
Recommended video:
Amino Acid Structure
Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. Each amino acid has a central carbon atom bonded to an amino group, a carboxyl group, a hydrogen atom, and a variable R group. The structure of alanine includes a methyl group as its R group, and understanding its functional groups is essential for determining its acid-base properties and identifying acidic hydrogens.
Recommended video:
Watch next
Master Acid and Base Strength Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice