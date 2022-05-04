We're going to say here that strong bases are bases that dissociate or ionize completely in water, and they have a high affinity for protons. That means they readily accept them; they want to accept H+ ions. Now, weak bases, on the other hand, only partially dissociate and have a low affinity for protons and favor reactants. So here, we have examples of a strong base and a weak base. Here we have NaOH, sodium hydroxide. It's a strong base, so when it's placed into water, it dissociates completely. The presence of all these OH- ions, opposites attract. OH- is attracted to H+. And then, we're making nothing but these ions; we make 100% of them. So, products are highly favored; there'd be 0% left of this.

On the other side, we have NH 3 , ammonia, which is a weak base. It can accept H+ and become NH 4 +. It gets an H+ from water, water donating an H+ to it, becomes OH-. But you don't make many of these ions. In fact, if you look, a vast majority of it is still in the bluish spheres which represent ammonia. So we're not making very much of this. So, we're making a very low percentage of these products. So a vast majority of it will stay in the NH 3 form. It dissociates partially. We have a low affinity for H+ since there's not OH- being formed, and also because NH 3 doesn't really accept an H+. And we have a majority of it still in NH 3 form, so reactants are highly favored.