Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acidity and Acidic Protons Acidity refers to the ability of a substance to donate protons (H⁺ ions) in a chemical reaction. The acidic protons in a molecule are typically those attached to electronegative atoms, such as oxygen in carboxylic acids. In acetic acid (CH₃COOH), the hydrogen in the carboxyl group (-COOH) is the most acidic, while in ethyl alcohol (CH₃CH₂OH), the hydroxyl group (-OH) contains the acidic hydrogen.

Electrostatic Potential Maps Electrostatic potential maps visually represent the distribution of electron density in a molecule, indicating regions of positive and negative charge. Areas of high electron density are shown in red and yellow, while low density appears in blue and green. These maps help identify the most acidic hydrogen by highlighting the regions where protons are more likely to dissociate, thus indicating acidity.