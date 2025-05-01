Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Base Theory Acid-base theory explains the behavior of acids and bases in chemical reactions. According to the Brønsted-Lowry theory, an acid is a proton donor, while a base is a proton acceptor. In the reaction between hydrofluoric acid (HF) and ammonia (NH₃), HF donates a proton to NH₃, forming the conjugate base fluoride (F⁻) and the conjugate acid ammonium (NH₄⁺). Understanding this theory is essential for identifying conjugate acid-base pairs.

Conjugate Acid-Base Pairs Conjugate acid-base pairs consist of two species that differ by the presence of a proton (H⁺). In the reaction between HF and NH₃, HF and F⁻ form one conjugate pair, while NH₃ and NH₄⁺ form another. Recognizing these pairs is crucial for analyzing the reaction's dynamics and understanding how the strength of acids and bases influences the equilibrium position.