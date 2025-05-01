Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
14. Acids and Bases
Acid and Base Strength
Problem 8
Textbook Question
Write a balanced equation for the proton transfer reaction between hydrofluoric acid (HF) and ammonia (NH₃). Identify each conjugate acid-base pair, and rewrite the equilibrium arrows to indicate if the forward or reverse reaction is favored.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the reactants: Hydrofluoric acid (HF) and ammonia (NH₃).
Write the unbalanced equation for the proton transfer: HF + NH₃ \rightarrow F^- + NH₄^+.
Balance the equation: Ensure that the number of atoms and charges are balanced on both sides of the equation.
Identify the conjugate acid-base pairs: HF and F^- form one pair, NH₃ and NH₄^+ form the other pair.
Determine the direction of the equilibrium: Compare the strengths of the acids and bases to decide if the forward or reverse reaction is favored.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Acid-Base Theory
Acid-base theory explains the behavior of acids and bases in chemical reactions. According to the Brønsted-Lowry theory, an acid is a proton donor, while a base is a proton acceptor. In the reaction between hydrofluoric acid (HF) and ammonia (NH₃), HF donates a proton to NH₃, forming the conjugate base fluoride (F⁻) and the conjugate acid ammonium (NH₄⁺). Understanding this theory is essential for identifying conjugate acid-base pairs.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:11
Arrhenius Acids & Bases Concept 1
Conjugate Acid-Base Pairs
Conjugate acid-base pairs consist of two species that differ by the presence of a proton (H⁺). In the reaction between HF and NH₃, HF and F⁻ form one conjugate pair, while NH₃ and NH₄⁺ form another. Recognizing these pairs is crucial for analyzing the reaction's dynamics and understanding how the strength of acids and bases influences the equilibrium position.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:50
Acid and Base Strength Concept 3
Chemical Equilibrium
Chemical equilibrium occurs when the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal, resulting in constant concentrations of reactants and products. In the context of the HF and NH₃ reaction, the equilibrium can be shifted depending on the relative strengths of the acids and bases involved. By rewriting the equilibrium arrows to indicate whether the forward or reverse reaction is favored, one can predict the direction of the reaction based on the stability of the conjugate acids and bases.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:42
Chemical Equilibrium Concept 1
Watch next
Master Acid and Base Strength Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice