Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
14. Acids and Bases
Bronsted Lowry Acid and Base
Problem 41
Textbook Question
What happens when a weak base such as NH₃ is dissolved in water?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the weak base in the problem, which is ammonia (NH₃).
Understand that when a weak base like NH₃ is dissolved in water, it partially ionizes. This means it does not completely dissociate into ions.
Write the chemical equation for the reaction of NH₃ with water: \[ \text{NH}_3 + \text{H}_2\text{O} \rightleftharpoons \text{NH}_4^+ + \text{OH}^- \]
Recognize that the equilibrium established in this reaction involves the formation of ammonium ions (NH₄⁺) and hydroxide ions (OH⁻), which makes the solution slightly basic.
Consider the concept of equilibrium and the fact that the position of equilibrium for a weak base like NH₃ lies far to the left, indicating that only a small fraction of NH₃ molecules are ionized at any given time.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Weak Bases
Weak bases are substances that partially ionize in solution, meaning they do not completely dissociate into ions. Ammonia (NH₃) is a common example, which reacts with water to form ammonium ions (NH₄⁺) and hydroxide ions (OH⁻). This partial ionization results in a lower pH compared to strong bases, which fully dissociate.
Equilibrium in Chemical Reactions
When a weak base like NH₃ is dissolved in water, it establishes an equilibrium between the undissociated base and the ions produced. This dynamic balance is described by the equilibrium constant (K_b), which quantifies the extent of ionization. Understanding this concept is crucial for predicting the behavior of weak bases in solution.
pH and Basicity
The pH scale measures the acidity or basicity of a solution, with values below 7 indicating acidity and above 7 indicating basicity. When NH₃ dissolves in water, it increases the concentration of hydroxide ions, leading to a higher pH. This basic nature is a key characteristic of weak bases and is essential for understanding their effects in aqueous solutions.
