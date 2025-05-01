Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Weak Bases Weak bases are substances that partially ionize in solution, meaning they do not completely dissociate into ions. Ammonia (NH₃) is a common example, which reacts with water to form ammonium ions (NH₄⁺) and hydroxide ions (OH⁻). This partial ionization results in a lower pH compared to strong bases, which fully dissociate. Recommended video: Guided course 01:46 01:46 Acid and Base Strength Concept 4

Equilibrium in Chemical Reactions When a weak base like NH₃ is dissolved in water, it establishes an equilibrium between the undissociated base and the ions produced. This dynamic balance is described by the equilibrium constant (K_b), which quantifies the extent of ionization. Understanding this concept is crucial for predicting the behavior of weak bases in solution. Recommended video: Guided course 03:42 03:42 Chemical Equilibrium Concept 1