Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Strong Acids Strong acids are substances that completely dissociate into their ions in water. For example, when hydrogen bromide (HBr) is added to water, it separates into H⁺ and Br⁻ ions. This complete ionization is what characterizes strong acids, leading to a significant increase in the concentration of hydrogen ions in the solution. Recommended video: Guided course 01:02 01:02 Strong Acid Strong Base Titrations (Simplified) Concept 1

Dissociation in Water Dissociation refers to the process by which a compound breaks apart into its constituent ions when dissolved in a solvent, such as water. In the case of HBr, the polar nature of water molecules facilitates the separation of HBr into H⁺ and Br⁻ ions, allowing them to interact freely with the solvent and each other, which is crucial for understanding acid-base reactions. Recommended video: Guided course 02:06 02:06 Acid and Base Strength Concept 1