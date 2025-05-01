Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
14. Acids and Bases
Bronsted Lowry Acid and Base
Problem 38
Textbook Question
What happens when a strong acid such as HBr is dissolved in water?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the strong acid: In this case, the strong acid is hydrobromic acid (HBr).
Understand the dissociation process: Strong acids completely dissociate in water. This means that HBr will break apart into its ions.
Write the dissociation equation: HBr (aq) → H⁺ (aq) + Br⁻ (aq). This shows that HBr dissociates into hydrogen ions (H⁺) and bromide ions (Br⁻) in water.
Recognize the effect on pH: The release of H⁺ ions increases the concentration of hydrogen ions in the solution, making the solution acidic.
Consider the implications: The complete dissociation of HBr in water results in a high concentration of H⁺ ions, which is characteristic of strong acids, leading to a low pH value.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Strong Acids
Strong acids are substances that completely dissociate into their ions in water. For example, when hydrogen bromide (HBr) is added to water, it separates into H⁺ and Br⁻ ions. This complete ionization is what characterizes strong acids, leading to a significant increase in the concentration of hydrogen ions in the solution.
Dissociation in Water
Dissociation refers to the process by which a compound breaks apart into its constituent ions when dissolved in a solvent, such as water. In the case of HBr, the polar nature of water molecules facilitates the separation of HBr into H⁺ and Br⁻ ions, allowing them to interact freely with the solvent and each other, which is crucial for understanding acid-base reactions.
pH Scale
The pH scale measures the acidity or basicity of a solution, with lower values indicating higher acidity. When a strong acid like HBr is dissolved in water, the concentration of H⁺ ions increases, resulting in a lower pH value. This change in pH is essential for understanding the strength of acids and their effects on chemical reactions and biological systems.
