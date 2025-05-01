Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Weak Acids Weak acids, like acetic acid (CH₃CO₂H), do not completely dissociate in water. Instead, they establish an equilibrium between the undissociated acid and its ions. This partial ionization means that weak acids have a lower concentration of hydrogen ions compared to strong acids, which fully dissociate. Recommended video: Guided course 00:42 00:42 Acid and Base Strength Example 2

Dissociation and Equilibrium When a weak acid dissolves in water, it dissociates into hydrogen ions (H⁺) and conjugate base ions (A⁻). The process reaches a dynamic equilibrium, where the rate of dissociation equals the rate of recombination. This equilibrium is described by the acid dissociation constant (Ka), which quantifies the strength of the acid. Recommended video: Guided course 03:43 03:43 The Equilibrium Constant Example 1