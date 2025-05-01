Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Half-Life Half-life is the time required for half of the radioactive atoms in a sample to decay into a more stable form. This concept is crucial in understanding the rate of radioactive decay and helps predict how long it will take for a substance to reduce to a certain level of radioactivity. For strontium-90, a half-life of 28.8 years means that after this period, half of the original amount will have decayed.

Radioactive Decay Radioactive decay is the process by which unstable atomic nuclei lose energy by emitting radiation. This can occur in various forms, including alpha, beta, and gamma decay. Understanding this process is essential for grasping how radioactive isotopes like strontium-90 transform over time and the implications for safety and environmental impact.